X22 REPORT Ep. 3025b - Trump Will Become More Powerful Than The [DS] Could Ever Imagine, [DS] Trapped, Justice

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3025b - March 21, 2023
Trump Will Become More Powerful Than The [DS] Could Ever Imagine, [DS] Trapped, Justice
The [DS] only has a couple of moves left and the moves they are making are stupid. If they arrest Trump he will be come more powerful than the [DS] could ever imagine. They [DS] will push chaos at least they will try, but this will fail in the end. They will then move to a real war and this will not work because the people do not war they want peace. Each move the [DS] make will not work. Flags out.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
