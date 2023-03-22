Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3025b - Trump Will Become More Powerful Than The [DS] Could Ever Imagine, [DS] Trapped, Justice
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3025b - March 21, 2023

Trump Will Become More Powerful Than The [DS] Could Ever Imagine, [DS] Trapped, Justice 

The [DS] only has a couple of moves left and the moves they are making are stupid. If they arrest Trump he will be come more powerful than the [DS] could ever imagine. They [DS] will push chaos at least they will try, but this will fail in the end. They will then move to a real war and this will not work because the people do not war they want peace. Each move the [DS] make will not work. Flags out.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation


