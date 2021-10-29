Chinese Communist Party's Vaccination Plan - Miles Guo

Miles Guo speaks out on the China Communist Party's (CCP) plan for the future of the United States after distribution of the vaccine.



Video conference begins with:



Everyone who took the vaccine is dead.



What the CCP wants most is to have U.S. Troops get vaccinated. Once they get vaccinated, the U.S. military will collapse and the CCP will triumph.



After the U.S. troops are vaccinated I tell you, the vaccination against the CCP virus will basically be near the end. When the U.S. elite society (is vaccinated) because of fear, the fear of death, and lack of faith and because those rogue, low level politicians, opportunists meant to evade responsibility; especially when the Wall Street, Hollywood celebrities, the White House, and the troops are vaccinated, I can assure you there will be no vaccination issue.



The people who are implementing the vaccination are soon to be finished. Those who are pushing the vaccination behind the scenes, will likely have achieved their goals.



Vaccination will no longer be pushed and the ANTIDOTE will be certainly offered.



What is the Antidote for?



It’s not to heal the damage brought by the vaccines, it’s to prevent you from transmitting the virus, instead of a remedy for the vaccines.



Those who were vaccinated are sentenced to death. The antidote for the vaccines is still in the hands of the CCP. Since the CCP wants you to die, how would they offer the antidote to you, the Lao Baixing of China?”



Miles Guo also known under the names Guo Haoyun, Guo Wengui, and Miles Kwok, is an exiled Chinese billionaire businessman who became a political activist and controls Beijing Zenith Holdings, among other assets. At the peak of his career, he was the 73rd richest person in China. Guo was accused of corruption and other misdeeds by the Chinese authorities and fled to the United States in late 2014, after learning he was going to be arrested under allegations including bribing, kidnapping, money laundering, fraud and rape. Guo is a colleague of Steve Bannon and a member of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.



Guo claims to be a whistle-blower, but some of his statements were unable to be verified by newspapers such as The New York Times. Between 2018 and 2020, Guo launched two media projects with Bannon, GNews and GTV Media Group.