© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cannabis Growth & Trends Through 2025
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • December 28, 2021
Two broad themes have fueled the expansion of legal access to cannabis globally – growing acceptance of the plant’s therapeutic value, and recognition of the industry’s potential as a catalyst for economic growth.
Legal regulated markets captured 6% of total global spending on cannabis in 2020 and North America accounted for 97% of those sales, estimated to be $51 billion by 2025
Cannabis consumers globally spent an estimated $415 billion on high-THC cannabis and cannabis products in 2020, with annual spending projected to climb to $496 billion by 2025 (at a CAGR of 3.6%).
With consumers’ tastes and preferences evolving alongside new product development — even in markets which are not yet legal — the pace to reach mature product landscapes in newly and future legalized markets is expected to continually accelerate.
Virtually every sector of the industry saw blockbuster investments as companies raced to enter new markets, expand operational capacities, and acquire novel intellectual property.
Episode 852 of The #TalkingHedge dives into New Frontier Data’s report…
https://youtu.be/968t07N5YS0
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
Legal regulated markets captured 6% of total global spending on cannabis in 2020 and North America accounted for 97% of those sales, estimated to be $51 billion by 2025
Cannabis consumers globally spent an estimated $415 billion on high-THC cannabis and cannabis products in 2020, with annual spending projected to climb to $496 billion by 2025 (at a CAGR of 3.6%).
With consumers’ tastes and preferences evolving alongside new product development — even in markets which are not yet legal — the pace to reach mature product landscapes in newly and future legalized markets is expected to continually accelerate.
Virtually every sector of the industry saw blockbuster investments as companies raced to enter new markets, expand operational capacities, and acquire novel intellectual property.
Episode 852 of The #TalkingHedge dives into New Frontier Data’s report…
https://youtu.be/968t07N5YS0
#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.