BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🧐 What (REALLY) is Pseudoscience?
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
157 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 4 hours ago

You hear the word "pseudoscience" bandied about quite a lot. You also hear its cousin "pseudointellectual" being used. A whole lot less frequently, you may hear the word I like even more than these two, "sophistry." And I'm sure you're already sick of hearing the buzzphrase "Fake News," which is definitionally synonymous with pseudo-intellectualism.

But you don't need a PhD to spot pseudoscience, all you need is basic critical thinking skills - that I break down here...


Read 📑 My deep-dive investigation of bad science

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Bad-Science


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
fake newssciencepseudosciencesophistrylimitless mindsetfalsifiabilitypseudo-intellectualconceptual penis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy