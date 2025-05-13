Get Biblical Understanding # 13 - THE HEART

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 13 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with the heart. Scripture instructs the believer to “Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life” and we are to give our hearts to the Lord and be obedient to His ways.





The theme of this series is: THE HEART





DEUTERONOMY 30:10 If thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to keep his commandments and his statutes which are written in this book of the law, and if thou turn unto the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul.





DEUTERONOMY 30:15-17 See, I have set before thee this day life and good, and death and evil; In that I command thee this day to love the Lord thy God, to walk in his ways, and to keep his commandments and his statutes and his judgments, that thou mayest live and multiply: and the Lord thy God shall bless thee in the land whither thou goest to possess it. But if thine heart turn away, so that thou wilt not hear, but shalt be drawn away, and worship other gods, and serve them; I denounce unto you this day, that ye shall surely perish, and that ye shall not prolong your days upon the land, whither thou passest over Jordan to go to possess it.





1 SAMUEL 13:13-14 But now [Saul] thy kingdom shall not continue: the LORD hath sought him a man after his own heart, and the LORD hath commanded him to be captain over his people, because thou hast not kept that which the LORD commanded thee.





1 SAMUEL 16:7 But the LORD said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the LORD seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the LORD looketh on the heart.





1 CHRONICLES 28:9 And thou, Solomon my son, know thou the God of thy father, and serve him with a perfect heart and with a willing mind: for the LORD searcheth all hearts, and understandeth all the imaginations of the thoughts: if thou seek him, he will be found of thee; but if thou forsake him, he will cast thee off for ever.





PROVERBS 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.





PROVERBS 4:23 Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.





PROVERBS 23:26 My son, give me thine heart, and let thine eyes observe my ways.





JEREMIAH 17:9 The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?





JEREMIAH 29:13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.





MATTHEW 13:15 For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.





MATTHEW 15:7-8 Ye hypocrites, well did Esaias prophesy of you, saying, This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.





MATTHEW 15:18-19 But those things which proceed out of the mouth come forth from the heart; and they defile the man. For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies:





MATTHEW 22:36-37 Master, which is the great commandment in the law? Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.





MARK 6:51-52 And he went up unto them into the ship; and the wind ceased: and they were sore amazed in themselves beyond measure, and wondered. For they considered not the miracle of the loaves: for their heart was hardened.





MARK 7:6 He answered and said unto them, Well hath Esaias prophesied of you hypocrites, as it is written, This people honoureth me with their lips, but their heart is far from me.





MARK 12:30 And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment.



