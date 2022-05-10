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5 STEPS TO GETTING PREPARED PHYSICALLY FOR END TIMES TROUBLE [LISTED BELOW]
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112 views • May 10, 2022
How can we prepare for food shortages? Intensifying storms? The growing threat of an EMP? Problems with cybersecurity disrupting our lives?
How serious could the food shortage be? Why is the EMP threat greater now than ever before?
With the Bible prophecies clearly indicating there will be much trouble "at the end of this age", this class will focus on the need to make physical preparations.
'The End Times Study: Physical Preparations'
[Session 10]
5 steps to getting prepared physically...
1. Wise up to preparing
2. Wake up to reality
3. Write up your plan
4. Work up your reserve
5. Wind up with trust
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link
https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
How serious could the food shortage be? Why is the EMP threat greater now than ever before?
With the Bible prophecies clearly indicating there will be much trouble "at the end of this age", this class will focus on the need to make physical preparations.
'The End Times Study: Physical Preparations'
[Session 10]
5 steps to getting prepared physically...
1. Wise up to preparing
2. Wake up to reality
3. Write up your plan
4. Work up your reserve
5. Wind up with trust
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link
https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
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