BrightLearn - De-Googling Your Life for Privacy, an interview with Ramiro Romani

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host Bright Learn interviews Ramiro Romani, CEO of Above Phone, about the importance of "de-Googling" smartphones to reclaim digital privacy, discussing how Above Phone’s privacy-focused devices avoid Big Tech surveillance while still leveraging secure hardware, alongside broader concerns about tech monopolies and AI-driven surveillance.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.