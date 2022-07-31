Miles Guo: Nancy’s Pelosi’s potential trip to Taiwan triggered a blame game within the CCP.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/30/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Nancy’s Pelosi’s potential trip to Taiwan triggered a blame game within the CCP. The principle of the Whistleblowers’ Movement is that no matter how the CCP and the U.S. fight or make deals, they should not use the interest and security of Chinese and Taiwanese people as bargaining chips