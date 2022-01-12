© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yes, You Are Seeing The Shadows Of Nazism In The US Via CONvid-1984
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • January 12, 2022
We have been hearing for some years that the united States is moving quickly towards a totalitarian state, much like that of Nazi Germany in the 1930-40s. That is most definitely the case. On this episode of The Sons of Liberty radio morning show, I play clips of what the Germans did to their political opposition, namely the Jews of the day, in saying they were diseased. However, in a more lengthy testimony, World War II survivor Kitty Werthmann elaborates how the slide into tyranny occurs; and at every step, America is already there. Our only hope is repentance towards God and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and to deal with the traitors and criminals in our government and big business.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/yes-you-are-seeing-the-shadows-of-nazism-in-the-us-via-convid-1984-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/yes-you-are-seeing-the-shadows-of-nazism-in-the-us-via-convid-1984-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.