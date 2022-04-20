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1 HOSPITAL 35 KIDS HAD CHEST PAIN AND HEART ATTACK SYMPTOMS 3 DAYS AFTER PFIZER POISON
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1344 views • April 20, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Myopericarditis, has emerged as an important adverse event following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination, particularly in adolescents. Patients typically exhibit chest pain and an elevated serum troponin level in the days following the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. They usually are hemodynamically stable, and symptoms and cardiac biomarkers normalize within a few days. Cardiac magnetic resonance studies, when performed early, frequently demonstrate abnormalities such as edema and late gadolinium enhancement (LGE), meeting Lake Louise Criteria for diagnosing myocarditis noninvasively.
PARENTS...YOU ARE KILLING YOUR CHILDREN WITH THIS POISON. STOP IT.
Source: Bootcamp.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/uEtTAjyOZPhu/
Myopericarditis, has emerged as an important adverse event following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination, particularly in adolescents. Patients typically exhibit chest pain and an elevated serum troponin level in the days following the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. They usually are hemodynamically stable, and symptoms and cardiac biomarkers normalize within a few days. Cardiac magnetic resonance studies, when performed early, frequently demonstrate abnormalities such as edema and late gadolinium enhancement (LGE), meeting Lake Louise Criteria for diagnosing myocarditis noninvasively.
PARENTS...YOU ARE KILLING YOUR CHILDREN WITH THIS POISON. STOP IT.
Source: Bootcamp.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/uEtTAjyOZPhu/
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