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Australia Melbourne: Low IQed Fascist Pigs Outnumbered by Freedom Seeking People [27.07.2021]
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280 views • July 28, 2021
Avi reports from a huge turnout of people in a freedom protest in Melbourne with lots of fifth column pigs to "protect" the "society" against the "virus".
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Since I began telling the other side of the Israel-Palestine story, extremists have bombarded me with more death threats than ever.
Ezra says I can only attend public events from now on with security.
Please donate what you can to help fund my support team, especially my security, ensuring I can keep bringing you reports from the frontline!
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No views Jul 27, 2021
Negerpiger
17 subscribers
https://youtu.be/HKaiHSTMEQY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxZwe4uNbGSZvdeuWo-Co2Q
--
Since I began telling the other side of the Israel-Palestine story, extremists have bombarded me with more death threats than ever.
Ezra says I can only attend public events from now on with security.
Please donate what you can to help fund my support team, especially my security, ensuring I can keep bringing you reports from the frontline!
Thank you! Avi Yemini
https://www.rebelnews.com/security_for_avi_yemini
Rebel News - 1.47M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelMediaTV
https://www.rebelnews.com/
https://rebelstore.com.au/
https://www.facebook.com/811793512220923
https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline
https://superu.net/channel/3ac1ad6e-be1d-4b68-98ea-5c92b583b368/
https://www.instagram.com/news.rebel/
https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
https://rumble.com/c/RebelNews
Source:
No views Jul 27, 2021
Negerpiger
17 subscribers
https://youtu.be/HKaiHSTMEQY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxZwe4uNbGSZvdeuWo-Co2Q
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