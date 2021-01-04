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Flynn, Powell & Wood: Patriots or Black Hats?
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175 views • January 04, 2021
It's interesting how those of the alleged "political opposition" have seemingly come to the rescue of the election debacle, isn't it? From General Flynn, who plead guilty and was pardoned to Sidney Powell to Lin Wood, something just doesn't seem right. Scott Adams of The Scott Adams Show on Red State Talk Radio joins me in this episode to discuss what he perceives is going on.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/flynn-powell-wood-patriots-or-black-hats/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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