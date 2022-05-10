The CCP’s Bizarre Anti-Epidemic Policy Leads to More Secondary Disasters

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05/04/2022 The CCP’s bizarre anti-epidemic policy leads to more and more secondary disasters. Recently, a video of the death of a one-and-half-year-old baby choking on her food in Suining, Jiangsu Province, after being denied treatment due to no PCR test result, went viral on the Internet.