George Santos: The GOP Makes Stupid Decisions | Grant Stinchfield

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos (NY) says Republicans in the House who wanted to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should have known that the vote was tight and should have counted votes in advance.
"Democrats will die winning united just as we will die losing divided," the ousted Congressman said. "We are the party of moral high ground that will shoot ourselves in the foot consistently and almost without missing, only to circumvent our own ability to govern."
Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.