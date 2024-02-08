Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
George Santos: The GOP Makes Stupid Decisions | Grant Stinchfield
channel image
GalacticStorm
2197 Subscribers
Shop now
18 views
Published 15 hours ago

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos (NY)  says Republicans in the House who wanted to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should have known that the vote was tight and should have counted votes in advance. 


"Democrats will die winning united just as we will die losing divided," the ousted Congressman said. "We are the party of moral high ground that will shoot ourselves in the foot consistently and almost without missing, only to circumvent our own ability to govern."


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
grant stinchfieldgeorge santosmayorkas impeachment vote

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket