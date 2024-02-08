George Santos: The GOP Makes Stupid Decisions | Grant Stinchfield

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos (NY) says Republicans in the House who wanted to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should have known that the vote was tight and should have counted votes in advance.





"Democrats will die winning united just as we will die losing divided," the ousted Congressman said. "We are the party of moral high ground that will shoot ourselves in the foot consistently and almost without missing, only to circumvent our own ability to govern."





