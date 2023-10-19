15. DERO Course: Dero Blockchain (Blocks & miniblocks)

GTWY Academy Presents "DERO and DVM-BASIC: The Complete Developer's Guide"



https://dero.io



Notes:

A little detail, important nonetheless, that I forgot to mention on the drawings, is that the miniblock #1 (the first miniblock in the series of ten miniblocks) gets mined approximately 1.8 seconds after the last main Block got settled. Therefore, it looks more like something like this:

Block (n - 1) <--- ~1.8 s <--- miniblock (1) <--- ~1.8 s <--- miniblock (2) <--- ... <--- ~1.8 s <--- miniblock (10) => Block (n)

Now, we have our 10 × ~1.8 s = ~18 s Block Time!



