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Mother Theresa satan children 1989
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481 views • May 19, 2021
SATAN'S CHILDREN (1989 interview)
Theresa Murphy describes satanic practices, & Sexual Ritual Abuse that she was forced to endure. The items described, are the most gruesome thing that can happen to our children, & we will know it through the words of Theresa, who lived through it. If it is hard for you to find the courage to face these sickening practices, you must realize, we MUST do it for the sake of our children.
Theresa committed suicide in 2005 at the age of 33, along w/ a 33 page letter addressed to the sister at the scene. Make of that what you will, but 33 has always been a numerical representation of Freemason practices.
If you have the stomach to do further research on this subject, I suggest looking into The Dutroux Affair & protected child abuse & snuff networks.
*important to note that police did not believe Theresa, until she gave detailed descriptions of publicly unknown facts of other child abuse cases
Theresa Murphy describes satanic practices, & Sexual Ritual Abuse that she was forced to endure. The items described, are the most gruesome thing that can happen to our children, & we will know it through the words of Theresa, who lived through it. If it is hard for you to find the courage to face these sickening practices, you must realize, we MUST do it for the sake of our children.
Theresa committed suicide in 2005 at the age of 33, along w/ a 33 page letter addressed to the sister at the scene. Make of that what you will, but 33 has always been a numerical representation of Freemason practices.
If you have the stomach to do further research on this subject, I suggest looking into The Dutroux Affair & protected child abuse & snuff networks.
*important to note that police did not believe Theresa, until she gave detailed descriptions of publicly unknown facts of other child abuse cases
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