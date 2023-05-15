THE TRUMP INDICTMENT WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON AND APRIL LAJUNE WITH SPECIAL GUEST, CHRIS SKY!

Here are the basic points of a Grand Jury in America:

+ Grand Jury is a Pre Charge meeting to determine if there is enough evidence to file charges and MAYBE get a conviction.

+ The FEDERAL government and about 1/2 of the US States use Grand Juries

+ USUALLY, they are only used for serious cases LIKE

- MURDER

- RAPE

- KIDNAPPING ARSON

- BURGLARY

or

- KIDNAPPING

+ In a trial, warrants are issued, arrests made, charges are filed and now you are in court arguing the case for a GUILTY or NOT GUILTY verdict. In a jury trial, the JURY decides on guilt or innocence with the Judge mediating. Grand Juries do not decide on the case after arrest in any way.

+ Trial juries have 6 to 12 people, a Grand Jury has 16 to 23 people.

+ In a grand Jury hearing, the PROSECUTOR presents the case and ONLY THE PROSECUTOR presents.

+ The grand jury may request more evidence, witness testimony, and subpeonas of evidence.

+ They WORK IN SECRET - The press and public are forbidden to enter!

+ Unlike TRIAL JURIES, they DO NOT need to be unanimous, they need only vote 2/3 or 3/4 to INDICT depending on the jurisdiction.

+ There IS NO JUDGE IN THE ROOM while the prosecutor spews to the Grand Jury!

+ There is NO DEFENSE ATTORNEY In The Room!

+ Police who commit crimes are rarely indicted in grand jury settings.

+ Who sits on the Grand Jury? - RANDOM CITIZENS are on the grand jury who are selected from JURY DUTY databases and have NO LEGAL TRAINING!

+ They can confer on something for months but only meet occasionally.

+ They will be working on numerous cases at a time.

+ They ARE NOT SCREENED FOR BIASES nor political views or associations.

They found 23 far-left Trump haters to form this Grand Jury and they voted for indictment because JOE BIDEN does not want to debate Trump in 2024!

AMERICA IS NOW JUST LIKE CANADA!