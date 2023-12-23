Israeli media reported that the Golani Brigade was withdrawn from the Gaza Strip after 60 days of fighting during which it suffered heavy casualties.
The brigade will undergo reorganization and will receive rest
AND...
WHO warns of more deaths in blocked Gaza due to hunger and disease.
ALSO...
Iran to Host Intl Conference on Gaza War (Reports)
The Tehran conference will aim to strengthen international support for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spox Nasser Kanaan said Saturday. (Tasnim)
It will also seek to mount pressures on Israel to stop the military strikes on Gaza and lift the blockade on the enclave – while providing an impetus for the delivery of international humanitarian aid to Palestinians, Kanaan added.
High-ranking officials, politicians, and religious figures from over 50 countries will reportedly participate in the conference.
