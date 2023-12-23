Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli Media Reported that the Golani Brigade was Withdrawn from the Gaza Strip after 60 Days of fighting during which it suffered heavy casualties
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
986 Subscribers
42 views
Published 20 hours ago

Israeli media reported that the Golani Brigade was withdrawn from the Gaza Strip after 60 days of fighting during which it suffered heavy casualties.

The brigade will undergo reorganization and will receive rest

AND...

WHO warns of more deaths in blocked Gaza due to hunger and disease.

ALSO...

Iran to Host Intl Conference on Gaza War (Reports)

The Tehran conference will aim to strengthen international support for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spox Nasser Kanaan said Saturday. (Tasnim)

It will also seek to mount pressures on Israel to stop the military strikes on Gaza and lift the blockade on the enclave – while providing an impetus for the delivery of international humanitarian aid to Palestinians, Kanaan added.

High-ranking officials, politicians, and religious figures from over 50 countries will reportedly participate in the conference.



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket