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Sin medir distancias - Guitarra Puntera - Diomedes Diaz
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32 views • December 14, 2020
Amigas y amigos de Guitarra Vallenata reciban un cordial saludo de su servidor Albano Zapata. A continuación les presento la entrada punteada de un temazo del cual espero que les guste.
Tema: Sin medir distancias
Autor: Gustavo Gutiérrez
Interpreta: Diomedes Díaz y Gonzalo "cocha" Molina
Album: Brindo con el alma / 1986
El punteo está hecho a tres cuerdas y con el tono original en que se grabó esta canción que es MI bemol.
Contacto directo
Albano Zapata
[email protected]
https://guitarravallenata.org
Tema: Sin medir distancias
Autor: Gustavo Gutiérrez
Interpreta: Diomedes Díaz y Gonzalo "cocha" Molina
Album: Brindo con el alma / 1986
El punteo está hecho a tres cuerdas y con el tono original en que se grabó esta canción que es MI bemol.
Contacto directo
Albano Zapata
[email protected]
https://guitarravallenata.org
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