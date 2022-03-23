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Words From The Lord: "Special Song Of God's Frequency For The 144k/First Fruits"! - "Preparation Of The Bride"! - "A Warning For The Bride...Don't Look Back!" -
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208 views • March 23, 2022
BEAUTIFUL Encouraging Word: "Preparation Of The Bride"!...A sister in The Lord
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/beautiful-encouraging-word-preparation-of-the-bride-a-sister-in-the-lord
"This Woman Is An Enemy"...dream from Matt3210
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/this-woman-is-an-enemy-dream-from-matt3210
Dream Of 2 Angry Bears & 1 Docile Bear...brother Dan
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-of-two-great-bears-brother-dan
A WARNING TO THE BRIDE: DON'T LOOK BACK!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d5i7G_J7hY
OPERATION SANDMAN - Steve Quayle on Hagman Show Notes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27EMeH7NizY
Mark Allison 3/22/22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6JhflJDuGg
Chinese and Saudi firms create joint venture to make military drones in the kingdom
https://www.defensenews.com/unmanned/2022/03/09/chinese-and-saudi-firms-create-joint-venture-to-make-military-drones-in-the-kingdom/
LEAP 2022: Saudi Arabia unveils whopping $6.4 billion investments in future technologies
https://www.itp.net/business/saudi-arabia-unveils-whopping-6-4-billion-investments-in-future-technologies
Sand King Is Marching! VIEW links in description box.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9PUnLQfJy4
The 🐍 King Rise's
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhuteJf2KUU
RIGHT ON SCHEDULE/ THERE PLAN IS CORRECT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GWazfVFKUU
Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive On 3/22 3M 22D After Her Birthday! Skull And Bones Gematria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CavlZAmgc5k
_________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/beautiful-encouraging-word-preparation-of-the-bride-a-sister-in-the-lord
"This Woman Is An Enemy"...dream from Matt3210
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/this-woman-is-an-enemy-dream-from-matt3210
Dream Of 2 Angry Bears & 1 Docile Bear...brother Dan
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-of-two-great-bears-brother-dan
A WARNING TO THE BRIDE: DON'T LOOK BACK!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d5i7G_J7hY
OPERATION SANDMAN - Steve Quayle on Hagman Show Notes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27EMeH7NizY
Mark Allison 3/22/22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6JhflJDuGg
Chinese and Saudi firms create joint venture to make military drones in the kingdom
https://www.defensenews.com/unmanned/2022/03/09/chinese-and-saudi-firms-create-joint-venture-to-make-military-drones-in-the-kingdom/
LEAP 2022: Saudi Arabia unveils whopping $6.4 billion investments in future technologies
https://www.itp.net/business/saudi-arabia-unveils-whopping-6-4-billion-investments-in-future-technologies
Sand King Is Marching! VIEW links in description box.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9PUnLQfJy4
The 🐍 King Rise's
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhuteJf2KUU
RIGHT ON SCHEDULE/ THERE PLAN IS CORRECT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GWazfVFKUU
Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive On 3/22 3M 22D After Her Birthday! Skull And Bones Gematria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CavlZAmgc5k
_________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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