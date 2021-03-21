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THE BLOOD OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST CLEANSES 1, 1 John 1:6-10, 20210321
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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THE BLOOD OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST CLEANSES 1:

1 John 1:6-10; Hebrews 9:12-14; Exodus 12:12-14, 29:37; Ephesians 1:7; 2:8; Luke 24:47; Acts 10:43; 20:21; Leviticus 17:11; John 3:3-7; 20210321 1 John 1:6-10 New King James Version (NKJV) 6 If we say that we have fellowship with Him, and walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth. 7 But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin. 8 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. 9 If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. 10 If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar, and His word is not in us. Amen! Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!

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spiritualgospelforgivenessgracesalvationsinlightkingdomsacrificedeliveranceinheritancesaintsdarknessphysicalredemptionatonementhis nameredemption through the lord jesus christatoning
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