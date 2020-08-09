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Revolver: Taurus 692 shooting, 38 Special, 9mm, and 357 Magnum
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23 views • August 09, 2020
I have some experience with Taurus - enough to trust their handguns. This is a great little revolver that I highly recommend for novice self, family, home defense.
In this video I go over the fundamental operation and demonstrate its versatility. In today's post-SHTF world, being able to shoot whatever ammo is available is a major bonus feature.
In this video I go over the fundamental operation and demonstrate its versatility. In today's post-SHTF world, being able to shoot whatever ammo is available is a major bonus feature.
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