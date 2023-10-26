Create New Account
New World Order | Paul Davis UnCancelled | Biden reveals himself as the globalist puppet we knew he was--announces US will build New World Order while leading us into WWIII to do just that!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Biden reveals himself as the globalist puppet we all knew he was--announces US will build New World Order while leading us into WWIII intended to do just that! | new revelations leave Pfizer vulnerable to vaccine injury lawsuits | Who are the 9 candidates running for House Speaker? | Israel bombs Greek Orthodox Church, killing Palestinian Christian relatives of former MAGA House Rep. Justin Amash | Rep. Comer reveals smoking gun evidence of Joe Biden's corruption, and more!

paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup

