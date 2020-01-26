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Arrival on the Mercy Ship Dakar, Senegal, Africa!
Healing-the-Eye
Healing-the-Eye
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14 views • January 26, 2020
🇸🇳 🇸🇳🇸🇳❤️🧡❤️ Mercy Ships Eye Surgical Mission Trip, Dakar, Senegal, Africa 👏👏👏🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳
After 2 days flying from Florida to Charlotte to London, then Madrid then finally arriving to Dakar, Senegal, Africa, we boarded the Africa Mercy Ship at Midnight.
We have to wash our hands thoroughly before boarding the medical ship.
We completed our on boarding paperwork.
A cold dinner plate awaits each of us with our names written on the plastic cover.
Our cozy cabin sleeps two for a couple. Very nice, clean and comfortable. A nice touch is our cabin is one flight of stairs above the operating room so Dr Kondrot can just walk down the stairs in be in the OR every morning at 7 AM.
Our cabin door has our picture and names and all kinds of welcoming notes and other doctors and teams wanting to meet with us tomorrow to go over the surgical schedule for next week.
We will be busy!
We feel right at home. This is our second year returning on this wonderful medical ship, the biggest non governmental medical ship in the world.
We are tired, sleepy, hungry but very happy to be back and we know many people will be very happy to have their eyes operated on next week.
We are so honored to serve on the Mercy ships. It is an experience of a lifetime and we are so happy to be invited back every year to serve at a different country in Africa!
Follow my mission work at www.missiontocureblindness.com

🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🧡❤️💚👍👍👍👀👀
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africablindnesscataractskondrothealing the eyeeye missionmercy shipsenegaldakar
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