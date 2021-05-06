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Gamifying Society [May The Fourth Be With You Edition]
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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10 views • May 06, 2021
Audio Podcast Version:https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/05/04/gamifying-society

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- America Turning Into A Warzone
-- Civil Unrest, Chaotic Culture
-- No Borders, Walls or USA At All
--- Social Stratification
---- Fracturing Civilization, partitioning Society
-- The Social Credit System - Being used to create the perfect citizen
--- Stewards Of The New Normal, SJWs, Rise Of The Rainbow Children, The Global Citizen
- * Gamifying life where people engage in the social engineering for social credit points! *
--- Wokeism = The New Pharisees, The Eradication of Religion and introduction of Social-Moral Relativism (Psyche-Warfare, Social Engineering, Behavior Modification & Spiritual Warfare)
(( We're concerned about staying woke while the rest of the world is gearing up for a major conflict. ))
-- All of these wars & conflicts will lead us into a new Dark Age
--- Globalism & Communism being disguised as "Democracy"

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Keywords
spiritual warfareagenda 21agenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom faction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy