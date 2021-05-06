Gamifying Society [May The Fourth Be With You Edition]

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- America Turning Into A Warzone
-- Civil Unrest, Chaotic Culture
-- No Borders, Walls or USA At All
--- Social Stratification
---- Fracturing Civilization, partitioning Society
-- The Social Credit System - Being used to create the perfect citizen
--- Stewards Of The New Normal, SJWs, Rise Of The Rainbow Children, The Global Citizen
- * Gamifying life where people engage in the social engineering for social credit points! *
--- Wokeism = The New Pharisees, The Eradication of Religion and introduction of Social-Moral Relativism (Psyche-Warfare, Social Engineering, Behavior Modification & Spiritual Warfare)
(( We're concerned about staying woke while the rest of the world is gearing up for a major conflict. ))
-- All of these wars & conflicts will lead us into a new Dark Age
--- Globalism & Communism being disguised as "Democracy"
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