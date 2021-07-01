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** REP. LAUREN BOEBERT UNLOADS ON HYPOCRITICAL DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS IN PRO 2nd AMENDMENT SPEECH ** - C-SPAN - 29/June/2021
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** NOT TO MISS: Rep. Lauren Boebert UNLOADS on Speaker Pelosi, Hunter Biden and Cop-Hating Democrats in Pro 2A Speech for the Ages (VIDEO)
- Gateway Pundit, Jim Holt – 29/June/2021
- Video & Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/not-miss-rep-lauren-boebert-unloads-speaker-pelosi-hunter-biden-cop-hating-democrats-pro-2a-speech-ages-video/
-- This House floor speech was so exceptional.
Rep. Lauren Boebert was ON FIRE!
Whoever is helping Lauren in her floor speeches deserves a fat raise. She knocked this one out of the park!
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to the floor of the US House on Tuesday and proceeded to deliver a brutal take-down of Pelosi, criminal Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, the cop-hating Democrats in her defense of the US Second Amendment.
The best part was when she started clapping!
Rep. Lauren Boebert: “From the left’s riots across America to Biden’s threats to strip away our constitutional rights, Democrats are single-handedly responsible for the sale of tens of millions of firearms. Bravo! Well done.”
Keywords
current eventsdemocratsgun controlpoliticalcongresspelosicoloradohunter biden2nd amendmentassault weaponsun agenda 2030defund policeboebert
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