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BASES2021 Julie Phelps Call To Action
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326 views • December 15, 2021
Julie Phelps, ex RAF mechanical engineering avionics systems engineer, updates her progress, as a military Veteran. She is building a community in Wales, with fellow Veterans in preparation for what is coming.
Julie had to leave Canada on the run, as her husband was massacred by the Satanic cults so widespread in Ontario. She is exRAF and involved with the Secret Space Program,SSP.
Julie has appeared in all the recent BASES Lectures and Bases project inetrviews.
Julie had to leave Canada on the run, as her husband was massacred by the Satanic cults so widespread in Ontario. She is exRAF and involved with the Secret Space Program,SSP.
Julie has appeared in all the recent BASES Lectures and Bases project inetrviews.
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