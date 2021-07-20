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Graphene Oxide and Spike Protein Transmission, Magneto Protein Controls Brain Circuitry, Vaxxer Blood under Microscope, Covid Surging, Jab Knock & Talk Info: July 19, 2021
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1457 views • July 20, 2021
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URGENT GRAPHENE OXIDE CAUSES SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & ILLNESS SHARE EVERYWHERE
Submitted by Richard
On July 18, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EaT7YHMFDXXQ/
Masked and Vaxxed to Turn on the Free And Healthy Very Soon
Aplanetruth Published July 17, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vjzbip-masked-and-vaxxed-to-turn-on-the-free-and-healthy-very-soon.html
Video article: Magneto Protein Could Help Magnets Control Brain Circuitry
https://www.insidescience.org/news/magneto-protein-could-help-magnets-control-brain-circuitry
Rockefeller Foundation: The Lock Step Scenario: https://carter-heavy-industries.com/2020/09/03/the-lock-step-scenario/
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The blood of a vaccinated person under a microscope
Submitted by Thomas
On July 18, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vjzp30-the-blood-of-a-vaccinated-person-under-a-microscope.html
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COVID Cases Surging In California A Month After Reopening
Submitted by Marv
https://patch.com/california/los-angeles/covid-cases-surging-california-month-after-reopening
Related from Karen: Melbourne in Chaos as Protestors Resist New COVID Lockdowns
https://www.technocracy.news/melbourne-in-chaos-as-protestors-resist-new-covid-lockdowns/
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Alert: Jab Knock & Talks
Submitted by Terral
On July 17, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/wz9MrGZPRF0
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 29 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
URGENT GRAPHENE OXIDE CAUSES SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING & ILLNESS SHARE EVERYWHERE
Submitted by Richard
On July 18, 2021
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EaT7YHMFDXXQ/
Masked and Vaxxed to Turn on the Free And Healthy Very Soon
Aplanetruth Published July 17, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vjzbip-masked-and-vaxxed-to-turn-on-the-free-and-healthy-very-soon.html
Video article: Magneto Protein Could Help Magnets Control Brain Circuitry
https://www.insidescience.org/news/magneto-protein-could-help-magnets-control-brain-circuitry
Rockefeller Foundation: The Lock Step Scenario: https://carter-heavy-industries.com/2020/09/03/the-lock-step-scenario/
--
The blood of a vaccinated person under a microscope
Submitted by Thomas
On July 18, 2021
Watch video: https://rumble.com/vjzp30-the-blood-of-a-vaccinated-person-under-a-microscope.html
--
COVID Cases Surging In California A Month After Reopening
Submitted by Marv
https://patch.com/california/los-angeles/covid-cases-surging-california-month-after-reopening
Related from Karen: Melbourne in Chaos as Protestors Resist New COVID Lockdowns
https://www.technocracy.news/melbourne-in-chaos-as-protestors-resist-new-covid-lockdowns/
--
Alert: Jab Knock & Talks
Submitted by Terral
On July 17, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/wz9MrGZPRF0
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 29 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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