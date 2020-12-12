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Official Government Report Australian Covid Vaccines Spread HIV
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177 views • December 12, 2020
DON'T TAKE THE VACCINE...YOU'LL BE SORRY! Francis Boyle of International bio-weapons treaty fame. "The British Must Not Take These Franken-shots"! "Interview Also,"LUC MONTAGNIER HIV NOBEL PRIZE WINNER SAYS VIRUS WAS ENGINEERED IN BIO-LAB" Shots will lower your immune shields. "The one two punch," First covid, then the vaccine. Form resistance groups, use the masks to advantage. RF shield your phone, and don't use it at the meeting.
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