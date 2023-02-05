US Fighter Jets Shot Down Chinese ‘Spy Balloon’

On February 4, US fighter jets have finally shot down the Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast. The Pentagon declared that the foreign aircraft was spotted in the sky over the United States on February 2.

Washington called the aircraft a Chinese spy balloon. In its turn, Beijing claimed it was a civilian aircraft used for meteorological purposes.

The balloon was first spotted over the state of Montana, where the USAF base Malmstrom and the nuclear missile silos are located. As the Chinese spy balloon has been calmly drifting across US airspace, observing strategic sites in the US military for two days, the FAA has shut down three airports and closed airspace in parts of North and South Carolina.

It was finally shot down over the city of Kingston located near the Atlantic coast. An operation aimed to lift the wreckage of a balloon from the water is currently ongoing. The USS Carter Hall (LSD-50) with a 30 ton crane on board is reportedly heading south from Beaufort, NC. It may be used for balloon recovery efforts.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III released the following statement:

This afternoon, at the direction of President Biden, US fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully brought down the high-altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in US airspace. The balloon, which was being used by the PRC in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States, was brought down above US territorial waters.

On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon’s path.

After careful analysis, US military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload. In accordance with the President’s direction, the Department of Defense developed options to take down the balloon safely over our territorial waters, while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities. This action was taken in coordination, and with the full support, of the Canadian government. And we thank Canada for its contribution to tracking and analysis of the balloon through NORAD as it transited North America. Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always put the safety and security of the American people first while responding effectively to the PRC’s unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.”

After the Chinese ballon was spotted over the US, the visit of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to China was cancelled. The State Department accused Beijing of “violating US sovereignty and international law,” and also considered Blinken’s trip to China inappropriate at the moment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the “hype” unacceptable, and called on the United States to keep calm in the current circumstances.

Videos and Text Source - South Front

