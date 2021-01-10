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Neural Dust Sensor Could Be Implanted In The Body To Monitor Nerves,Muscles&Organs In Real Time
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338 views • January 10, 2021
University of California, Berkeley engineers have built the first dust-sized, wireless sensors that can be implanted in the body, bringing closer the day when a Fitbit-like device could monitor internal nerves, muscles or organs in real time...Vaccines,5G ???
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