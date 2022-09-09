The Ministers of Satan & Their Sacrifices of Abominations

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False Witnesses & False brothers Rg Stair ~ james Rice ~ Dennis Larivee and The Well Favored Hasrlot are Truly Fulfilling This Scripture: Proverbs 15:26 The thoughts of the wicked are an abomination to the LORD: Ralph Stair ~ Jim Jones ~ James Rice & Dennis Larivee All Have The Same spirit of Lying Divination !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/