BIDEN WANTS ENERGY CRISIS! - The KEY To The Great Reset! - President Admits "NO MORE OIL!"

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the controlled collapse of the energy grid once again as President Biden proudly announces "No more oil drilling" as the fuel supply collapses leading to a snowball effect.

As the US is running out of diesel, exacerbating this crisis is leading to serious implications like the complete collapse of the supply chain which would work perfectly for the agenda of the Great Reset. A cashless society on a new world reserve currency tied to social and carbon credits which dictate rations.

No gas, no shipments. No shipments, no food.





Interestingly we are seeing the exact same pattern play out that we saw in the UK and Europe before their collapse occurred.





Prepare now!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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