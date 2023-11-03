Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine Military Commanders Refusing Orders From Zelensky [The Pete Santilli Show #3807 11.3.23@8AM]
channel image
The Pete Santilli Show
1970 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
48 views
Published Friday

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWFRIDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2023

EPISODE #3807 8AM


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Lieutenant Colonel Sarit Zehavi Founder and President of the Alma Research and Education Center


JOIN OUR TEAM “BACKSTAGE” BY JOINING OUR LOCALS COMMUNITY:

http://petesantilli.locals.com/support


🚨🚨🚨 SIGN UP AS A LOCALS ANNUAL SUBSCRIBER AND RECEIVE A FREE MYPILLOW 2.0 ! http://petesantilli.locals.com/support


🔵 Purchase your copy of “Understanding The End Time” by Pastor Irvin Baxter & Dave Robbins http://endtime.com/pete Use promo code PETE for a 10% discount.


🇺🇸Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email

🇺🇸Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132


Support Mike Lindell & All of His Employees by Visiting MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)

Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket