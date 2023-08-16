Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ex CIA - US Pentagon TERRIFIED Over New Russia Strike Plan - Published Today
channel image
High Hopes
2707 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
605 views
Published 21 hours ago

XandrewX


August 14, 2023


Ex CIA agent Larry Johnson shares with Stephen Gardner the many war time propaganda lies coming out of Ukraine and the United States. Russia's new focus will be on capturing or decimating Odessa. Zelenskyy says Ukraine will begin attacking Russian ships and ports to slow wartime weapon movement. US running out of ammunition, having to buy from south korea. Biden clueless on how to end this war. Wants more taxpayer money for Ukraine even with not strategy for winning war.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLuTpIo7SmjD/

Keywords
weaponsliesrussiapropagandawarpentagonukraineshipsammunitionlarry johnsonsouth koreaportsterrifiedodessataxpayer moneystephen gardnerxandrewxex cianew strike planno winning strategy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket