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Ex CIA - US Pentagon TERRIFIED Over New Russia Strike Plan - Published Today
High Hopes
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2017 views • August 16, 2023

XandrewX


August 14, 2023


Ex CIA agent Larry Johnson shares with Stephen Gardner the many war time propaganda lies coming out of Ukraine and the United States. Russia's new focus will be on capturing or decimating Odessa. Zelenskyy says Ukraine will begin attacking Russian ships and ports to slow wartime weapon movement. US running out of ammunition, having to buy from south korea. Biden clueless on how to end this war. Wants more taxpayer money for Ukraine even with not strategy for winning war.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLuTpIo7SmjD/

Keywords
weaponsliesrussiapropagandawarpentagonukraineshipsammunitionlarry johnsonsouth koreaportsterrifiedodessataxpayer moneystephen gardnerxandrewxex cianew strike planno winning strategy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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