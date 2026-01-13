Trump’s Greenland move about status, not strategy – Rick Sanchez (Cynthia... adding more below about Greenland found today, newest at very bottom.)

The dispute over Greenland has little to do with the island itself, it’s about power, hierarchy, and reminding Europe who’s in charge, according to Cuban-American journalist and radio host Rick Sanchez.

He argues that Donald Trump isn’t introducing anything new; he’s applying the same pressure tactics the US has long used against others. The difference now is that Europe is on the receiving end.

💬 “What the United States is threatening to do in Greenland would destroy NATO, destroy the EU,” Sanchez says.

👉 For years, European elites applauded sanctions, encirclement, regime-change rhetoric, and “national security” pressure against Russia, China, Iran, Venezuela, and others. When those countries warned of existential threats, Europe dismissed those concerns as necessary and justified, Sanchez notes.

As he puts it, power doesn’t care who you are—only whether you can resist. Europe is now experiencing the same pressure it once cheered on elsewhere, confronting the consequences of a world it helped create.

Adding, more on Greenland from today:

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen:

If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO. We choose the Kingdom of Denmark. We choose the EU.

NATO allies do not intend to and cannot take any action on the Greenland issue contrary to Washington's wishes, German Defense Minister Pistorius stated.

He added that Germany "will play a role" in measures to ensure Greenland's security, but the form this will take, he said, will be decided in close coordination with Denmark.

EU finds ‘leverage’ against US in Greenland

Liberal Renew Europe European Parliament group leader Valérie Hayer says the European Union could use US debt as a weapon to stop Washington annexing Greenland.

Hayer noted that Europe holds $1.5 trillion in US assets and controls access to a market of 450 million consumers.

💬 “We haven’t used it yet, but we can. And we shouldn’t be afraid to,” she said in an interview published on X.

Hayer even warned that NATO could “cease to exist” if Trump moved to seize Greenland.

After years of subservience, Brussels is now talking tough — but would it dare to act?

Adding: Annexation noise gets louder, yet billionaire cash already on the table: Greenland was never just Trump’s idea

🤥 With Trump’s noise about taking control of Greenland on the rise, some of the world’s richest men have already been quietly investing in the island for years, Forbes reports.

🔴 Ronald Lauder, heir to Estee Lauder fortune, is one of the first to act in 2019. He reportedly gave Trump the Greenland idea at the time, starting to invest in a Greenlandic fresh water bottling company.

🔴 Also pumping money into Greenland since 2019 are tech moguls like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Michael Bloomberg, who capitalize on the island’s rare earth minerals through AI-powered mining giant Kobold Metals.

🔴 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been investing in Kobold Metals in 2022.

🔴 PayPal and Palantir co-founder Sam Altman funded the Praxis startup in early 2021 to create a futuristic “freedom city” in Greenland.

💀 While refraining from investments, tech billionaire Elon Musk has repeatedly supported Trump’s push for the island’s annexation, hoping against hope that someday, “the people of Greenland want to be part of America.”

📌 Critics meanwhile argue that some billionaire investments in Greenland are unlikely to have “any economic substance” since these steps are all about “strategy and gaining control”.





@geopolitics_prime



