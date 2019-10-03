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The Halifax Explosion: What Is Courage?
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174 views • October 03, 2019
On December 6, 1917 the French cargo ship SS Mont-Blanc, loaded with 2,400 tons of highly explosive wartime cargo, collided with the Norwegian ship SS Imo. What resulted was a blast that gone down in history as the largest man-made explosion prior to the development of nuclear weaponry. In the face of this disaster, Vince Coleman, saved hundreds of lives through his selfless courage.
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http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
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#courageous,#sacrifice,#remembering
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