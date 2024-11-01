BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Election 2024: Hopium Overdose or Collective Amnesia?
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
3
151 views • 6 months ago
Oct 31, 2024

a lot of people (like, at least two!) have been asking me what i think about the election. spoiler alert: if you are deeply emotionally invested in this minstrel show, you might be complicit in your own oppression. if you like this video please share it widely as social media thinks i should be neither seen nor heard. my website is currently being messed with (what else is new) but you can find my writing at helenofdestroy.substack.com & subscribe for updates on telegram at t.me/velocirapture23 .

election2024propertycollectiveamnesiahelen of destroyhopium overdose
