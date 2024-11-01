Election 2024: Hopium Overdose or Collective Amnesia?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
a lot of people (like, at least two!) have been asking me what i think about the election. spoiler alert: if you are deeply emotionally invested in this minstrel show, you might be complicit in your own oppression. if you like this video please share it widely as social media thinks i should be neither seen nor heard. my website is currently being messed with (what else is new) but you can find my writing at helenofdestroy.substack.com & subscribe for updates on telegram at t.me/velocirapture23 .