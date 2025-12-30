Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 30, 2025 - Widespread Government Grant Fraud Exposed as Silver Rebounds

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Absolute Healing stream





- Radical Healing and AI in Media (0:10)

- Human Slop vs. AI-Generated Content (3:53)

- The Age of Human Slop and AI Advancements (8:26)

- Robotics and Autonomous Vehicles (16:06)

- Silver Market and COMEX Margin Requirements (35:28)

- Fraud in the Somali Community in Minnesota (44:03)

- Money Laundering and Fraud in Government Grants (46:17)

- Russia's Claims and the Ukraine Conflict (52:08)

- Brighteon University and Absolute Healing (54:24)

- Jonathan Otto's Work and Testimonials (1:10:47)

- Philosophy of Light and Transparency (1:14:27)

- Practical Tips for Healing (1:25:28)

- Benefits of Light Therapy and Photodynamic Activation (1:28:33)

- Combining Light Therapy with Other Modalities (1:37:57)

- The Role of Light Therapy in Gut Function and Microbiome (1:41:40)

- Success Stories and Practical Applications of DMSO (1:42:55)

- The Potential of Red Light Therapy for Healing (1:52:12)

- The Power of Fluorescence in Light Therapy (1:57:54)

- The Role of Natural Light in Health and Healing (2:08:11)

- The Importance of Decentralized Knowledge and Information (2:08:23)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (2:12:27)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/



