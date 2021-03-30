© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan Bongino Blasts Biden Over Border Crisis
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • March 30, 2021
by Jonathan Davis | about 20 hours ago
New top-rated conservative talk show host and author Dan Bongino railed at the Biden administration over its gross mishandling of the worsening migrant crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border.
https://trendingpolitics.com/dan-bongino-roasts-biden-admin-over-migrant-crisis-why-are-you-treating-people-like-animals/
https://www.salon.com/2021/03/30/former-parler-ceo-says-dan-bongino-owns-no-shares-got-hustled-by-rebekah-mercer/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
New top-rated conservative talk show host and author Dan Bongino railed at the Biden administration over its gross mishandling of the worsening migrant crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border.
https://trendingpolitics.com/dan-bongino-roasts-biden-admin-over-migrant-crisis-why-are-you-treating-people-like-animals/
https://www.salon.com/2021/03/30/former-parler-ceo-says-dan-bongino-owns-no-shares-got-hustled-by-rebekah-mercer/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.