How to Live in the End Times: Ye Are the Salt of the Earth and the Light of the World!

Dave joins us for this Bible study, woo hoo!





I get a little emotional in this study, discussing the incredible light of my late mother.





Luke 8:16-18: No man, when he hath lighted a candle, covereth it with a vessel, or putteth it under a bed; but setteth it on a candlestick, that they which enter in may see the light.

For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.

Take heed therefore how ye hear: for whosoever hath, to him shall be given; and whosoever hath not, from him shall be taken even that which he seemeth to have.





Also in this Bible study:

- Incredible instruction for living in the end times

- Colossians 2:3, Mark 9: 47-50

- Fires everywhere= prophecy

- What happens if you lose your saltiness?

- Let your light SO SHINE before men!

- The Biblical cure for addiction





“Take heed therefore how ye hear: for whosoever hath, to him shall be given; and whosoever hath not, from him shall be taken even that which he seemeth to have."- What does it REALLY mean???





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