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Shortages? What Shortages, Everything Is Fine & Will Doggiegate Bring Down Fauci
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150 views • October 26, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Main stream catches up to Aimless News, I covered this months ago - https://trendingpolitics.com/fauci-is-screwed-puppygate-footage-emerges-of-dogs-tormented-in-taxpayer-funded-labs-including-inside-one-of-faucis-own-labs-knab/
Here's the video I did about that in the middle of August - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iMcGBLrnD2sg/
When will the round ups to the camps begin here - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/covid-19-detention-camps-are-government-round-ups-resistors-our-future
Shortages? What shortages - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/supply-chain-everything-is-fine/
Truckers saying no to the vaxx - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/biden-plays-chicken-with-semitruck-drivers_4063261.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-10-25&mktids=10916355ef0b82e1dc909cfed775fd5b&est=rkIHmyvZBg%2F0JnUhi177roAGK4dGYka9DBaMfn%2BxwyyNdAzduRy9oeU5iQgeOS6cizs%3D
Inflation to rise through the end of next year - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/biden-effect-treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-says-rising-prices-will-continue-end-next-year-video/
UK principal admits kids out of school due to vaxx side effects - https://twitter.com/VedantaEmpire/status/1452104676233687042
Weird, it's almost like the vaxx doesn't work - https://twitter.com/TicketOut/status/1450860451399602185?s=20
NBA player Kanter doubles down against china - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-epic-based-nba-player-enes-kanter-tells-xi-jinping-ccp-stop-genocide-now-releases-xinnie-pooh-freedom-shoes/
Leftists ruin everything they touch including halloween - https://twitter.com/ADL/status/1452267579259695118
I wonder if this is being done by republicans - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pure-marxism-mcauliffe-supporters-posting-signs-promising-keep-parents-classrooms-campaign-winds/
Twitter does not allow the truth - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-censors-mtg-and-suspends-jim-banks-for-saying-richard-levine-is-a-man/
This POS is involved with health - https://twitter.com/gbrou10/status/1451286121925726224
Nutty liberal is tired of freedom - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/so-easy-to-trigger-a-lib/
We are doomed as a society - https://twitter.com/EliseiNicole/status/1452591402764881934
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1452695149755076609
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Main stream catches up to Aimless News, I covered this months ago - https://trendingpolitics.com/fauci-is-screwed-puppygate-footage-emerges-of-dogs-tormented-in-taxpayer-funded-labs-including-inside-one-of-faucis-own-labs-knab/
Here's the video I did about that in the middle of August - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iMcGBLrnD2sg/
When will the round ups to the camps begin here - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/covid-19-detention-camps-are-government-round-ups-resistors-our-future
Shortages? What shortages - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/supply-chain-everything-is-fine/
Truckers saying no to the vaxx - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/biden-plays-chicken-with-semitruck-drivers_4063261.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-10-25&mktids=10916355ef0b82e1dc909cfed775fd5b&est=rkIHmyvZBg%2F0JnUhi177roAGK4dGYka9DBaMfn%2BxwyyNdAzduRy9oeU5iQgeOS6cizs%3D
Inflation to rise through the end of next year - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/biden-effect-treasury-secretary-janet-yellen-says-rising-prices-will-continue-end-next-year-video/
UK principal admits kids out of school due to vaxx side effects - https://twitter.com/VedantaEmpire/status/1452104676233687042
Weird, it's almost like the vaxx doesn't work - https://twitter.com/TicketOut/status/1450860451399602185?s=20
NBA player Kanter doubles down against china - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/watch-epic-based-nba-player-enes-kanter-tells-xi-jinping-ccp-stop-genocide-now-releases-xinnie-pooh-freedom-shoes/
Leftists ruin everything they touch including halloween - https://twitter.com/ADL/status/1452267579259695118
I wonder if this is being done by republicans - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/pure-marxism-mcauliffe-supporters-posting-signs-promising-keep-parents-classrooms-campaign-winds/
Twitter does not allow the truth - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-censors-mtg-and-suspends-jim-banks-for-saying-richard-levine-is-a-man/
This POS is involved with health - https://twitter.com/gbrou10/status/1451286121925726224
Nutty liberal is tired of freedom - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/so-easy-to-trigger-a-lib/
We are doomed as a society - https://twitter.com/EliseiNicole/status/1452591402764881934
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1452695149755076609
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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