Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥Boom November Boom 💥
184 views
channel image
Twisted Light Worker
Published 17 days ago |

Popcorn time is nearly here. 🍿 We have past the stage of information dripping out and we are now into the squirt phase. Lots happening. We wont hit the Flood until mainstream starts picking up the story but we can finally see the flood is on the horizon.


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏


👉Article link re: Pelosi story - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11375449/Cops-say-Paul-Pelosi-attacker-politically-motivated-wanted-murder-him.html


Which Pelosi Hammered

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/31802aae-bbd7-42b8-a68f-91f20c6f1be0


Deep State In The Toilet

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/69ca2d37-3888-44ff-ab7a-dcc6daa3f27a


Video Three exposing Human Trafficking in a positive manner.

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420


Armour Of GOD

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/ac6fc661-deae-472c-8958-a952e83bf52a


Two Timelines

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/388ce912-5678-4acd-9cda-4a45f588dfcb


Thrivalism

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/cf7b9f70-deba-4a3a-b0f6-ac43d3477834


𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3


Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏


Keywords
democratsobamapoliticshuman traffickingqanonhumanityleftistgenocidebidenelection fraudvacinesave the childrentrump2024trump2022situation updatem chaos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket