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Shocking Video Shows Social Worker Coaching Foster Child To Hide Alleged Abuse
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77 views • July 22, 2020
Harrison takes over the War Room with Tom Pappert to discuss what’s new with National File, including the harrowing recording of a social worker coaching a child to stay silent on her abuse. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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