Tom Renz | Celebrating Lesbian Visibility Week

I love @EmeraldRobinson, she is an incredible journalist and I highly recommend you subscribe to her #substack. Her most recent piece titled, " It's Communist Lesbian Visibility Week!" is a must read. The leftist lunatics are at it again with promoting the #LGBTQ agenda, and the #Biden administration decided to come out in front of this incredible celebratory week to promote lesbians and proudly claimed Biden as the 'most pro LGBTQI president.' Listen I don't care if you are gay, what I don't like is this propeganda being shoved down our throats constantly. Keep this crap away from our kids and stop looking for high fives. #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #Truth #LesbianVisibilityWeek
