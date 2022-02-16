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APPLYING THE WORD OF GOD IN OUR LIVES
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21 views • February 16, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 1:17-25. All good and perfect gifts come down from above. This means that they come to us from God. He does not send anything that is bad. He does not send the temptations that lead us to sin. He sent Jesus to die for us to bring us new life. He sent the Holy Spirit to be with us and in us. He helps us when we have any troubles. He gives wisdom to those who ask for it in faith. He gives us all that we need and much more.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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