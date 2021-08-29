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Magnetic materials found in vaccine.
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432 views • August 29, 2021
First, vaccinated people found that metallic objects would attach to the injection site of the vaccine. It was blown off by the mainstream media and scientists. Investigations ensued and it was discovered that graphing oxide was found in large quantities within the vaccine. Graphing is toxic and poison to the human body. The Pfizer vaccine was halted in Japan due to the magnetic properties within the vaccine. Unfortunately, the people in charge in Japan will perform an internal investigation and find that the “tainted” vaccines will be replaced with a good batch of vaccines. Guaranteed, the Japanese whistleblower will be fired or disappeared.
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