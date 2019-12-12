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Rosa Koire. UN Agenda 2030 exposed (MIRRORED)
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479 views • December 12, 2019
Rosa Koire. UN Agenda 2030 exposed (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel John Nord at:-
https://youtu.be/3PrY7nFbwAY
Rosa Koire. Agenda 2030 exposed
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com
https://www.regeringen.se/regeringens-politik/globala-malen-och-agenda-2030
Category
People & Blogs
Music in this video
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Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
Artist
Manic Street Preachers
Album
National Treasures - The Complete Singles
Writers
Sean Moore, Nicholas Jones, James Dean Bradfield
Licensed to YouTube by
SME, UMG, The Orchard Music (on behalf of Columbia); LatinAutor - SonyATV, CMRRA, Sony ATV Publishing, SOLAR Music Rights Management, ASCAP, LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 5 music rights societies
Mirrored from YouTube channel John Nord at:-
https://youtu.be/3PrY7nFbwAY
Rosa Koire. Agenda 2030 exposed
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com
https://www.regeringen.se/regeringens-politik/globala-malen-och-agenda-2030
Category
People & Blogs
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
Artist
Manic Street Preachers
Album
National Treasures - The Complete Singles
Writers
Sean Moore, Nicholas Jones, James Dean Bradfield
Licensed to YouTube by
SME, UMG, The Orchard Music (on behalf of Columbia); LatinAutor - SonyATV, CMRRA, Sony ATV Publishing, SOLAR Music Rights Management, ASCAP, LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 5 music rights societies
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