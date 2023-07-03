https://gettr.com/post/p2l06ii8b99

06/30/2023 Nicole on The Steve Gruber Show：The CCP’s infiltration has been going on for decades. And this administration has not been just a compromise, but also being owned by the CCP. And that's the most dangerous thing for the American people. And this Congress owes the very important truth to the American people. If Kevin McCarthy can bring Miles Guo to the Congress, let him testify, I'll give him a perfect ten. If he's not doing that, he's not doing anything to help America to fight the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/30/2023 妮可作客史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目：中共的渗透已持续几十年。本届政府不仅对中共妥协，还是中共的傀儡。这对美国人民来说极其危险。美国国会应该向美国人民披露至关重要的真相。如果凯文·麦卡锡能让郭文贵先生来国会作证，我会给他满分；如果他不这样做，将在帮助美国反抗中共的事业上一事无成。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





