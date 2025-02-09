The Book of Revelation - Part 19 -"The Angel and the Small Scroll" - Expository Reading

Revelation 10:1-11 NLT

Then I saw another mighty angel coming down from heaven, surrounded by a cloud, with a rainbow over his head. His face shone like the sun, and his feet were like pillars of fire. [2] And in his hand was a small scroll that had been opened. He stood with his right foot on the sea and his left foot on the land. [3] And he gave a great shout like the roar of a lion. And when he shouted, the seven thunders answered. [4] When the seven thunders spoke, I was about to write. But I heard a voice from heaven saying, "Keep secret what the seven thunders said, and do not write it down." [5] Then the angel I saw standing on the sea and on the land raised his right hand toward heaven. [6] He swore an oath in the name of the one who lives forever and ever, who created the heavens and everything in them, the earth and everything in it, and the sea and everything in it. He said, "There will be no more delay. [7] When the seventh angel blows his trumpet, God's mysterious plan will be fulfilled. It will happen just as he announced it to his servants the prophets." [8] Then the voice from heaven spoke to me again: "Go and take the open scroll from the hand of the angel who is standing on the sea and on the land." [9] So I went to the angel and told him to give me the small scroll. "Yes, take it and eat it," he said. "It will be sweet as honey in your mouth, but it will turn sour in your stomach!" [10] So I took the small scroll from the hand of the angel, and I ate it! It was sweet in my mouth, but when I swallowed it, it turned sour in my stomach. [11] Then I was told, "You must prophesy again about many peoples, nations, languages, and kings."